Youth Congress holds ‘Tiranga March’ to pay tribute to Pahalgam attack victims

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Friday held a 'Tiranga March' at the Jantar Mantar here in a tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Indian Youth Congress (IYC) President Uday Bhanu Chib with supporters wave the National Flag during 'Tiranga March' to pay tribute to the deceased in the Pahalgam terror attack, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Friday.(HT photo)

Scores of party workers and supporters, including IYC's National President Uday Bhanu Chib and National Media in-charge Varun Pandey, took out the March from Jantar Mantar Square to Jantar Mantar – a few hundred metres distance.

Waving the tricolour, the protesters shouted Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata ki jai and denounced Pakistan.

"We appeal to the central government to neutralise the culprits who did this to the people of our country. Now is the time to give a direct and strict response, not diplomacy. The whole country stands with the army and the government, but the response should be visible on the border, not in words," Bhanu told PTI Videos.

He said that in an all-party meeting yesterday the Congress affirmed its unequivocal support to the government.

"The Congress party is committed to coordinating, cooperating and partnering with the government to root out terrorism. We have fought terrorism and separatism from time to time," Bhanu said.

Calling the terror attack "a war against humanity," he said, "Infiltration to the interior parts of our country, killing innocent people, all this is possible only because the terrorist organisations sitting across the border get open support from the Pakistan government."

He added, "Now there is a need to root out every hideout of terrorism, adopt a balanced but decisive approach between diplomatic pressure and military action, and most importantly, justice should be given to the family of every martyr. This was not just an attack, it is a war against humanity and we have to win it at all costs."

Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.