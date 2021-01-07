e-paper
Home / India News / J&K govt working on land allotment policy for industrialists

J&K govt working on land allotment policy for industrialists

Even as the policy is being worked on, 3,000 acres of land has been earmarked, said a senior official

india Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 16:41 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, Jammu
J&K L-G Manoj Sinha.
J&K L-G Manoj Sinha.(Vipin Kumar/HT Archive)
         

The Jammu and Kashmir government, which announced Rs 28,400 crore a new industrial developmental scheme to give impetus to the industrial sector, is also working on a land allotment policy.

“The policy is still being formulated...it will look into all the aspects of how much land has to be allotted and how to go about it,” said a senior official.

“As of now, 3,000 acres of land has been earmarked,” he said.

“For the purpose of investment, a substantial land bank in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions has been created by the government. It will meet the land requirement of new industrial enterprises. It is for both, the industrialists of J&K and those from other parts,” he added.

The official, however, didn’t elaborate whether the land will be leased out to industrialists from outside or they will be given absolute proprietorship.

“Every aspect will be looked into in the land allotment policy,” he added.

