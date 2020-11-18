J&K: PAGD announces third list of candidates for block development council elections
PAGD chairman Farooq Abdullah released the list of 16 candidates with the PDP contesting on eight seats, the NC on six seats, and the Peoples Conference and the Awami National Conference on one eachindia Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 11:48 IST
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) announced late on Tuesday its third list of candidates for the Block Development Council polls in Jammu and Kashmir which will be held in a phased manner.
