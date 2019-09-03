J&K panchayat members meet Amit Shah, assured security and insurance coverage

india

Sep 03, 2019

Panch and sarpanch in Jammu and Kashmir will get police security and an insurance coverage of Rs two lakh each.

This assurance was given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to a delegation of sarpanch (village head) and panch (panchayat member) from Jammu and Kashmir who met him on Tuesday.

“We have requested the home minister to provide us security and he has assured us that the administration will provide us security,” said Mir Junaid, a Sarpanch from Kupwara.

Another Sarpanch, Zuber Nishad Bhat, who is from Harvan in Srinagar district, said the home minister also assured them that insurance coverage of Rs two lakh will be provided to every panch and sarpanch.

Bhat also said the home minister told the delegation that mobile phone services in Jammu and Kashmir will be restored in the next 15-20 days.

Junaid said the home minister told the panch and sarpanch that, as promised on the floor of Parliament, statehood of Jammu and Kashmir will be restored when the situation becomes normal.

Panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held last year after a gap of six years.

