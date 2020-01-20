Jagan govt moves to make Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh’s administrative capital

india

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 18:27 IST

The YSR Congress party government on Monday took the first step to enact a legislation that will soon make port city of Visakhapatnam the seat of administration of Andhra Pradesh government, in place of Amaravati.

The legislation - Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 - was introduced by state finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy in the state assembly, which met for a three-day special session in Amaravati on Monday.

Another bill - the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) Repeal Bill, 2020 - was also introduced by municipal administration minister Botsa Satyanarayana. The bill seeks to abolish the APCRDA which was formed in December 2014 to oversee the development of Amaravati as the capital city.

As the ruling YSRC enjoys a huge majority with 151 MLAs in the 175-member state assembly, both the bills are expected to be passed after a prolonged debate later in the night.

The finance minister proposed to create three seats of governance or capitals for the state: Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Area to be called as the legislative capital, Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Area as executive capital and Kurnool Urban Development Area as the judicial capital.

While the state legislature would be at Amaravati, Raj Bhavan, Secretariat and offices of the Heads of the Departments of government would be located at Visakhapatnam, and Kurnool would be the seat of all state judicial institutions, including high court.

Reddy said the government could, if required, locate any institution or department(s) of the government in any of these three capitals under special circumstances.

The minister also announced establishment of four zonal planning and development boards, each covering three districts for an overall development of the state.

He alleged that the previous TDP government led by N Chandrababu Naidu had not followed the recommendations of the K S Sivaramakrishnan committee appointed by the Centre in choosing the capital city. “Instead, he had selected Amaravati to benefit only his family members and his party leaders and select individuals by indulging in insider trading. He had done real estate business in the name of capital,” Reddy said and listed out the companies and institutions that had been allotted lands at throwaway prices.

Introducing the APCRDA Repealing Bill 2020, the municipal administration minister announced that the government would soon constitute Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority (AMRDA) in place of APCRDA.

He said the new authority would honour all the commitments made by the CRDA including allotment of developed plots to farmers and its financial committees, including loans and bonds.

Satyanarayana said the government would allocate an additional 200 square yards of residential plot per every acre given by the farmers to under land pooling, apart from 1000-1200 square yards of residential plot and 250-400 sq yards of commercial plot depending on the nature of agriculture land already promised by the previous government.

He said even those who had surrendered their assigned lands would also be given developed plots on par with those with patta lands. He also announced extension of period of annuity payment to the farmers from 10 years to 15 years. Each farmer is now being paid Rs 30,000 per acre for drylands to Rs 50,000 per acre for wetlands.

He said the government has decided to enhance the pension amount being given to the landless poor from Rs 2,500 to Rs 5000 per month per family, for the remainder of the tenure including an additional five years.

Minister for agriculture K Kanna Babu, YSRC MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, TDP legislator N Rama Naidu and Jana Sena MLA R Varaprasad participated in the debate.