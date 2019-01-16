Jagan Reddy and KCR’s son meet amid alliance talk in Andhra Pradesh

In this season of electoral alliances, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader KT Rama Rao met YSR Congress Party president YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday in another sign of possible realignment of political forces ahead of 2019 polls.

Rama Rao, son of Telangana chief minister and TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao, invited the YSR Congress to join KCR’s Federal Front.

This is the first time that the leaders of the two parties have met since KCR floated the idea of Federal Front as an alternative to both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

Last month, KCR had said he will present a return gift to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu referring to the TDP chief’s alliance with the Congress in the Telangana elections and his extensive campaign in the state.

The TRS chief has already held talks with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Deve Gowda, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and DMK leader M.K. Stalin.

KCR has intensified his efforts to form a national alliance for 2019 after the TRS rode back to power in Telangana in December last year.

Sources said TRS leaders also discussed with Jagan the possibility of their working together in Andhra Pradesh to defeat the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the next state elections.

The grand alliance led by the Congress and comprising TDP and two other parties suffered crushing defeat in the Telangana polls in the hands of the TRS led by KCR.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 13:54 IST