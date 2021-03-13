Jagan seeks Bharat Ratna for Tricolour’s designer
Hyderabad Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday appealed to the Centre to confer Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of the country, on Pingali Venkaiah, a prominent freedom fighter from the state who designed the Indian national tricolour.
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the YSRCP president said conferring the award on Venkaiah posthumously would be a matter of prestige for every Indian on the occasion of the country’s 75th Independence Day next year.
Jagan visited the freedom fighter’s residence at Macherla in Guntur district and felicitated his daughter Ghantasala Seetha Mahalakshmi and other family members. He also garlanded a portrait of Venkaiah and announced a financial assistance of ₹75 lakh for Mahalakshmi. A government order has already been issued in this regard.
While appreciating Modi’s decision to hold ‘Azadi ki Amrut Mahotsav’ programme, Jagan recalled that during the first meeting of the national committee on March 8, ‘Har Ghar Jhanda’ (flag in every household) was selected as one of the key themes for the celebration.
“A call will be given to every citizen to hoist the national flag in their house on August 15 next year as part of the festivities. In this context, I would like to draw your attention towards the immense contribution made by Pingali Venkaiah in designing the Indian national flag,” the letter read.
The freedom fighter, also known as Jhanda Venkaiah, was born on August 2, 1876 in Bhatlapenumarru village near Machalipatnam and was deeply influenced by Gandhian thoughts and ideology, Reddy said. “He worked on various designs of the national flag and on March 31, 1921, in Vijayawada, he gifted them to Mahatma Gandhi who mentioned Venkaiah’s efforts in his journal Young India,” he added.
The chief minister said Venkaiah’s design of the tricolor was adopted as the national flag of India by the Constituent Assembly on July 22, 1947.
“Thus, Venkaiah was credited as the architect or designer of the Indian national flag. The flag designed by him came to be synonymous with the spirit of free and independent India. However, his life and works largely remain unrecognized. He breathed his last on July 4, 1963,” he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uptick in Delhi Covid graph continues: 431 new cases, most in over 2 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Medha Patkar lends support to Haridwar seer who is fasting to save River Ganga
- She also expressed displeasure over the government not adhering to directives of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal regarding ensuring sanctity –unhindered flow of sacred Ganga and conservation of ecology saying whether Ganga, Bhagirathi or Narmada every river needs to be saved.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Private bank staffer held for forging bank statements, salary papers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 days after CM was replaced, BJP changes Uttarakhand unit chief
- The appointment of Kaushik, who is MLA from Haridwar in Garhwal region, will also push the party for changes to balance the equation between Kumaon and Garhwal. Bansidhar Bhagat hails from Kumaon. So at this juncture, both state BJP president and chief minister are from Garhwal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zoos on forest land to be considered ‘forestry activity’; experts flag concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala High Court rejects govt’s plea to withdraw assembly violence case
- The House had witnessed ruckus in March 2015 after opposition LDF legislators prevented then Finance Minister K M Mani from presenting the state budget. Angry members snapped mikes, destroyed furniture and damaged lights in the melee and two legislators were later hospitalized.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC seeks govt’s response to plea over CBI chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quad makes its first big move: Joint vaccine push
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jagan seeks Bharat Ratna for Tricolour’s designer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi flags off symbolic ‘Dandi March’ of freedom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Isro’s commercial arm to scale up ops with ₹10K-cr investment in five years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zomato to cover medical bills of woman, legal cost of accused delivery person
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After stormy start, House may function next week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Normal’ monsoon likely for 3rd year in row, say experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox