Jagan to begin Andhra poll campaign ‘Siddham’ from Vizag

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Jan 26, 2024 07:40 AM IST

YSR Congress party president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch his party's campaign for the upcoming elections with a public rally in Visakhapatnam on January 27. The rally, called "Siddham" (Ready), will be held in Bheemili and is expected to attract over 3-4 lakh people from 34 constituencies in North Andhra. The party has launched a massive publicity campaign with the slogan "Siddham" to attract voters.

Hyderabad Ruling YSR Congress party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will kickstart his party’s campaign for the upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha elections with a public rally in the port city of Visakhapatnam on January 27, party leaders announced on Thursday.

YSR Congress is hoping to mobilise over 3-4 lakh people from 34 constituencies in North Andhra to attend the meeting.

YSRCP general secretary and advisor to the state government (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy told reporters in Vijayawada that the public rally, christened as “Siddham” (Ready) would be held at Bheemili, about 25 km from Visakhapatnam city.

“The city of destiny was developed during the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime and is going to be the administrative capital of Andhra Pradesh soon. That is why he has chosen the place to kickstart the election campaign,” he said.

Before the public rally, Jagan will address a party meeting at Bheemili. He would give a direction to the party cadre to reach out to the people and win their trust, Reddy said.

The party is hoping to mobilise over 3-4 lakh people from 34 constituencies in North Andhra to attend the meeting.

In the run-up to the Bheemili rally, the party has launched a massive publicity blitzkrieg to attract the people. “The crispy one-word slogan – Siddham – will mark the official start of YSRCP’s political campaign for the 2024 elections,” a spokesperson of Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), the strategy consultancy firm, overseeing the ruling party campaign, said.

All the major hot-spots in Andhra Pradesh have been adorned by posters, hoardings and billboards specially designed to highlight this one-word – Siddham. “The publicity material projects Jagan in an aggressive, determined and confident postures, along with the image of his father late Y S Rajasekhar Reddy and YSRCP flag, to symbolise the dream and legacy being carried forward by the son,” the I-PAC spokesperson said.

Apart from outdoor publicity, the ”Siddham” slogan is being carried into the people extensively on all social media platforms in the next 50 days, particularly to attract the youth who are aggressively sharing the message across the state.

“The slogan “Siddham” is intended to convey the message that Jagan is ready to take on the negative propaganda of the opposition parties, to fight any alliance, to counter-attack the conspiracy by the rivals who have pitched his sister against him, to present a bigger and better welfare plan and lay out a development blueprint never ever seen before,” the I-PAC spokesperson added.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

