Jaipur police stops cremation of man who died under suspicious condition

Updated: May 31, 2020 17:37 IST

The Jaipur Police stopped the cremation of the body of a person who died early Sunday morning after locals became suspicious that the family members took the body to the crematorium without performing any rituals and complained to the police.

Additional deputy commissioner of police, (East), Manoj Choudhary said that the deceased has been identified as Ramavtar Jangid, 52, who used to live in the limits of Gandhi Nagar police station.

“Jangid was a property dealer. His family members told police that around 3 am in the morning he suffered from severe chest pain and died of it. Around 9 am, the family members took the body to the crematorium located in Jyoti Nagar without carrying without performing any rituals and informed the police,” Choudhary said.

Around 9.30 am, a police team reached the crematorium in Jyoti Nagar where the funeral pyre had already been lit. The policemen doused the fire and retrieved the half-burnt body.

“The body has been kept in mortuary of a government hospital where the post-mortem would be done by a medical board to find out exact cause of death. Police is also investigating the other angles of the cases. The physical and technical history of the suspect is been traced,” Choudhary added.

A police official related to this case said that neighbours and friends of the deceased told them that Jangid was fine till Saturday night and they had gotten together for a few drinks.

Jangid’s relations with his two sons were not good, they said.

“The family members told us that they tried to cremate the body quickly because they thought that carrying out formalities could entail a Covid-19 test and in case he tested positive then they would not be able to perform his last rites which they wanted to avoid,” the police official said.

The police officer added that we are recording the statements of the family members, friends and also checking Jangid’s history to reach to any conclusion.