Jaishankar flags ‘weaponisation of everything’, speaks of India's rise in ‘turbulent times’ amid tariff tension with US

India's foreign minister S Jaishankar on Monday emphasised the country's “neighbourhood first” policy while underlining that the world is seeing more volatility and competition by the day. External affairs minister S Jaishankar said demand, demographics and data will propel India's rise. (Bloomberg File Photo)

"There is rising anti-globalisation sentiment in many societies. Trade calculations are being overturned by tariff volatility," he said, in an oblique reference to Donald Trump's America-first policy on tariffs.

“India has to be the go-to option for any crisis in this subcontinent,” he said, emphasising a wider bloc to maintain global balance, and terming the current time as a period of "weaponisation of everything".

This statement comes at a time when the US, the world's biggest economy, has put major tariffs on India, while the country's neighbourhood has been particularly shaky with ever-more frayed relations with Pakistan, and recent volatility and revolts in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal.

“All nations face predicaments. India has to strategise and continue rising amid such volatility,” Jaishankar said, a day after he stressed that India would do a deal with the US only if its “red lines” would be respected. The red lines here refer to India's policy of not allowing free flow of foreign goods into its farm and dairy sectors.

"The strategic diminishing of India as a result of Partition has to be overcome," Jaishankar, a diplomat-turned-politician, further said. He was speaking at the Aravalli Summit on the topic 'India and the World Order: Preparing for 2047' at his alma mater Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Analysing the global order, he said the world is witnessing more competition, with the needle shifting away from the promise of cooperation.

"From India's perspective, the driving forces of demand, demographics and data will propel its rise. We have to create ideas, terminologies and narratives for journey to 2047," he added, as per news agency PTI.

He stressed the need to safeguard the nation's interests along with continuously advancing global hierarchy.