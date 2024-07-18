Jaishankar welcomed with 'Bhojpuri Geet Gawai' at Mauritius event | VIDEO

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday was welcomed with a Bhojpuri ‘Geet Gawai’ at the inauguration of Mediclinic project at Grand Bois. Jaishankar termed the Mediclinic project as 'newest expression of friendship' between the two nations. He also said that the initiative will provide secondary healthcare for 16,000 people in the Grand Bois area

“Mauritius is a home away from home!” Jaishankar posted on X while sharing a video clip.

“Delighted to witness a Bhojpuri Geet Gawai welcome at the Grand Bois Medi Clinic, symbolizing the enduring bond between India & Mauritius.”

Bhojpuri Geet Gawai is a pre-wedding ceremony that combines rituals, prayer, songs, music and dance is commonly performed by the Bhojpuri-speaking communities of Indian descent in Mauritius.

Geet Gawai, an artform inscribed in 2016 on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO, is a traditional practice which takes place in the home of either the bride or the groom involves family members and neighbours. The tradition ordinarily commences with five married women sorting items such as turmeric, rice, grass, money and so on in a piece clothe accompanied by songs honouring Hindu deities. The art form is considered an expression of community identity and collective cultural memory helping break class and caste barriers.

​This is the first official visit by Jaishankar to Mauritius in current term. He visited the island nation from 16 to 17 July with an aim of bolstering ties between the two nations. Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth and the external affairs minister inaugurated a total of 12 India-assisted Community Development Projects, stated a press release by the office of EAM.

On Wednesday, EAM also inaugurated India's first overseas Jan Aushadi Kendra in Mauritius.

“The visit of EAM underscores the importance India attaches to Mauritius as an important pillar of India’s Vision SAGAR, and ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy,” said the EAM's press release on Wednesday.

"The health partnership project will supply cost-effective, Made-in-India medicines to augment public healthcare and enhance well-being," minister said in social media post on X.

Overseas Citizen of India cards were presented to the first two 7th generation Mauritian citizens by the EAM as well, during his visit. Jaishankar also “handed over a royalty cheque for the sale of nautical charts, as per the bilateral MoU on sales of navigational charts”, said the EAM press release.

During his two-day visit in Mauritius, EAM visited Mauritius' top political leaders including the Leader of Opposition Arvin Boolell and former prime ministers as of the country as well.