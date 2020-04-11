e-paper
Jamaat members hiding travel history could incur murder charges in Chhattisgarh

Jamaat members hiding travel history could incur murder charges in Chhattisgarh

Rajnandgaon Collector also highlighted in the order that people from all religions are restricted from holding or conducting any religious gatherings like Puja, Aradhna, Darshan.

india Updated: Apr 11, 2020 10:36 IST
Asian News International
Raipur
Dakshin Dilli Swachh Initiatives Limited (DDSIL) and SDMC public health department field workers arrive to chemically disinfect the Nizamuddin Markaz building, one of the twenty hotspot areas sealed to curb the spread of coronavirus, on day sixteen of the 21-day nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi. (Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
         

Rajnandgaon Collector JP Maurya on Friday directed all the followers of Tablighi Jamaat in the district to disclose their travel history since March 1, 2020, to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Maurya in his order said that if the concerned persons are found hiding any information “they will be booked under IPC 302 or 307 (murder or attempt to murder)”.

“As there has been a significant number of positive coronavirus cases among the people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event, they are requested to disclose any travel history after March 1, 2020, or if anyone has visited their place from in or outside Chhattisgarh is also to be notified,” the order said.

Rajnandgaon Collector also highlighted in the order that people from all religions are restricted from holding or conducting any religious gatherings like Puja, Aradhna, Darshan. Only priests are allowed to carry out the daily rituals. “This order is for all religions and everyone should abide by it,” it read.

The Tablighi Jamaat event emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after hundreds of positive cases across the country were linked to the congregation, including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had on Thursday said that situation in the State is under control and that his government is trying all possible ways to increase the number of tests.

The coronavirus tally in the State currently stands at 18.

