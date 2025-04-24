Menu Explore
Jamaat-e-Islami Hind seeks speedy justice for Pahalgam terror attack victims

PTI |
Apr 24, 2025 01:31 AM IST

JIH chief Maulana Ilyas Khan Falahi said hat no cause can every justify the violence that took place in Pahalgam on Tuesday.

Maulana Ilyas Khan Falahi, president of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), Maharashtra, on Wednesday condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and called for speedy justice for the victims.

JIH chief Falahi called on civil society, religious leaders and the media to refrain from narratives that may further inflame tensions.(PTI/Representative Image)
JIH chief Falahi called on civil society, religious leaders and the media to refrain from narratives that may further inflame tensions.(PTI/Representative Image)

"The loss of innocent lives is deeply saddening. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their grieving families. There can be no justification for such a barbaric act. It is completely inhuman and deserves absolute and unequivocal condemnation. Those responsible must be brought to justice and given the harshest punishment," he said in a statement.

No cause can ever justify such violence, Falahi said, adding that the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir authorities should take decisive steps to ensure justice for the victims, bolster security measures and safeguard vulnerable communities.

He also called on civil society, religious leaders and the media to refrain from narratives that may further inflame tensions.

