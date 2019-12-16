e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Home / India News

‘Asked to leave campus with hands raised’: Jamia students on police action

The students also claimed that police personnel pushed female students and no women officials were present.

india Updated: Dec 16, 2019 09:25 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Students raising their hands leave the Jamia Milia University following a protest against a new citizenship law in New Delhi December 15, 2019.
Students raising their hands leave the Jamia Milia University following a protest against a new citizenship law in New Delhi December 15, 2019. (REUTERS)
         

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, where the police entered after a protest against the amended Citizenship Act nearby spiralled out of control on Sunday evening, alleged that they were “treated like criminals” by police.

They also claimed that police personnel pushed female students and no women officials were present.

Forty people, including students, policemen and firemen were injured as violence erupted during a protest by Jamia students against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Protesters torched four buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with police in south Delhi’s New Friends Colony.

Police baton charged the protesters and used tear gas shells to disperse the violent mob before entering the varsity campus, detaining several persons allegedly involved in the violence.

“We were asked to vacate the campus and come out with our hands up. We were not even present at the protest site and were inside the campus. We were treated like criminals by police,” a female student said on condition of anonymity.

Another student, Mohammad Kamil, claimed that those offering prayers in the mosque inside the university premises were also not spared.

“Police entered the mosque inside the campus and harassed those who were praying. They have destroyed our library, canteen and we do not know how many other departments of the varsity,” he said.

According to students, police laid siege to the campus and those injured were not even allowed to get medical attention.

Students said windows of the library were smashed and around 50-60 students were inside when policemen gheraoed it.

“Some students hid in the basement to shield themselves. It was a scary situation as we sent out SOS messages to our friends and university officials. The lights had also been switched off,” a student, who did not wish to be named, said.

Students claimed that some of their peers were also detained and taken to the Kalkaji police station.

Lawyers and teachers who had gone to meet them were not allowed to enter the police station which was heavily barricaded, they said.

Sunday’s protest and violence also trended on Twitter, with many sharing photos and videos of the incident using the hashtag #SOSJAMIA.

tags
top news
Jamia clashes in Delhi spark night of student protests across India
Jamia clashes in Delhi spark night of student protests across India
‘You are not alone’: Jamia’s V-C backs her students after violent protests
‘You are not alone’: Jamia’s V-C backs her students after violent protests
J&K to Assam, government moves swiftly for national security
J&K to Assam, government moves swiftly for national security
Scared, angry, confused: Assam struggling to find a fine balance
Scared, angry, confused: Assam struggling to find a fine balance
‘It’s a bloody obsession. Get that right’: Shastri on Team India’s ambition
‘It’s a bloody obsession. Get that right’: Shastri on Team India’s ambition
Rabri Devi pulled my hair, assaulted me, claims daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai
Rabri Devi pulled my hair, assaulted me, claims daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai
‘Never seen that happen in cricket’: Kohli on Jadeja’s dismissal
‘Never seen that happen in cricket’: Kohli on Jadeja’s dismissal
‘Situation under control now’: Delhi cop on violent protest | Citizenship law
‘Situation under control now’: Delhi cop on violent protest | Citizenship law
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news