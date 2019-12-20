e-paper
Friday, Dec 20, 2019
Home / India News / Jamia website hacked, hackers leave a message for students and Delhi Police

Jamia website hacked, hackers leave a message for students and Delhi Police

The message on the site read, “Hacked by Dark Knight to support Jamia students.. Jai Hind!” The website of the university is handled by a third party and its server was hacked.

india Updated: Dec 20, 2019 05:25 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
A child holds a placard against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the police crackdown on students, outside Jamia Millia Islamia, Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Marg, in New Delhi.(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
         

The website of Jamia Millia Islamia was hacked on Thursday and a message supporting the students in their protest against the amended citizenship law posted on it.

The message on the site read, “Hacked by Dark Knight to support Jamia students.. Jai Hind!” The website of the university is handled by a third party and its server was hacked. The third party was informed and it is on the job to restore it, he said.  Students from the varsity have been protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act outside the varsity. Some of them joined the protests at Mandi House and Jantar Mantar on Thursday.

The website was hacked in the evening and the hackers posted messages asking Jamia students to ensure that the movement does not die.  “Brave students of Jamia keep fighting against the oppression. Don’t let the movement die. Every time they hit you Rise up stronger! Rise up stronger! Rise up stronger! Rise up stronger!” the message read. They also put forth four demands -- rollback CAA, rollback NRC, free unlawfully detained students and probe police brutality.  The hackers also hit out at the JNU vice-chancellor for being silent on the protests in his varsity.  “And two minutes of silence for Delhi Police. Remember the time they were protesting after the Tees Hazari incident. Mike Drop!” they said.  On Sunday, police and entered the varsity campus to nab outsiders who were involved in arson and violence during protests against the CAA.

Protests erupt across India against CAA; 3 killed
President Donald Trump impeached by US House
Let UN conduct referendum on CAA, says Mamata; multiple rallies choke Kolkata
Mobile blackout, metro stations shut to control CAA protests in Delhi
NRC, CAA cannot be implemented unless state govts cooperate: Prashant Kishor
On CAA row, Nitish Kumar breaks silence with a ‘guarantee’ to minorities
Hyundai Venue manages 4 stars in ANCAP safety ratings, MG among 5-star models
The uncapped crorepatis: Meet future stars who raked in the moolah
