Jammu and Kashmir leaders oppose President’s Rule extension

Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have reacted strongly to the statutory resolution moved by Union home minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha to extend President’s Rule in the state for another six months.

Most parties demand early assembly polls, which according to them, could either be held after the conclusion of Amarnath Yatra [after August 15] or before the winter sets in the state.

Moving the resolution, Shah said since the state assembly has been dissolved and the Election Commission has decided to hold fresh elections in Jammu and Kashmir later this year, it is essential that the President’s Rule (under Article 356) be extended for another six months.

On June 12, the Union cabinet approved the extension of President’s Rule in J&K for six months. The present term of President’s rule in the state expires on July 2.

Former chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah was critical of Shah’s argument. “So the Home Minister’s argument is that because the Congress has used Article 356 more times than anyone else the Modi government is justified in denying the people of J&K an elected government. That’s an unacceptable argument,” Abdullah tweeted.

State Congress vice-president G N Monga said that the BJP-led central government is “denying” the people of J&K their democratic right by deferring assembly polls in the state again and again. J&K was brought under President’s rule on December 20, 2018 six months after Governor’s Rule was imposed on June 20. The state was put under Governor’s rule after the Mehbooba Mufti-led coalition government was reduced to minority following withdrawal of support by BJP.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader M Y Tarigami said that the central government’s decision to extend President’s Rule here for six more months has disappointed the people of the state. Civil servant-turned-politician Shah Faesal said the resolution was expected but the government should hold the elections at the earliest.

Defending the Centre’s move, BJP state spokesperson Altaf Thakur said: “Administration and Election Commission take any decision after getting feedback from ground. They talk to politicians, officers and common people to arrive at their decision. Though BJP’s stand has been for early elections in J&K, we welcome the decisions taken.”

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 21:49 IST