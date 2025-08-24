Jammu and Kashmir on alert as heavy rains trigger flood-like situation

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting overcast skies, light rain, and thunderstorms. An orange alert has been issued across the Union Territory for isolated heavy showers. The regional met department at Leh has also placed regions across Ladakh on a yellow alert, with a forecast of overcast skies over most places.(PTI)

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah directed all concerned departments to remain on high alert as torrential rains lashed wide parts of the UT. In a post on X, the CM’s office said waterlogging had been reported in several residential areas, while rivers and nallahs were flowing above the danger mark.

“Control rooms are active and the CM Office is in touch with departments. Priority is being given to drainage in affected areas and restoration of essential services like water supply and power. People are advised to remain cautious,” Abdullah said.

He also warned residents to stay alert in view of the forecast predicting moderate to intense rainfall, with the possibility of cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides in high-altitude areas till August 27.

Flood-like situation in low-lying areas

Heavy rains battered most parts of Jammu and Kashmir overnight, triggering a flood-like situation in several low-lying areas and causing damage to a vital bridge on the Jammu–Pathankot National Highway. Traffic was diverted through an alternate bridge after a section near Logate Morh in Kathua district was washed away due to the overflowing Sahar Khad nallah.

In Kishtwar, a major landslide blocked the Kishtwar–Padder road near Pathernaki, while the Gurez–Bandipora road was shut after multiple landslides. BRO teams have been deployed to clear debris and restore connectivity.

Orange and Yellow alerts in place

The regional Met office in Srinagar on Sunday placed all weather stations in J&K under orange alert, warning of light to moderate rain (5–15 mm per hour), thunderstorms, and gusty winds up to 40 kmph across Nilam, Poonch, Rajouri, Shopian, Anantnag, Kupwara, Baramulla, Gulmarg, Srinagar, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Jammu, Udhampur, Katra, and other districts.

Meanwhile, Ladakh has been put on a yellow alert, with a forecast of overcast skies, light to moderate rain or snow, and thunderstorms at scattered places including Kargil, Nubra Valley, Leh, Zanskar, and Nyoma.

Advisories for residents

Deputy Commissioners of Jammu, Ramban, and Kishtwar have issued precautionary advisories, asking people to avoid venturing near rivers, nallahs, flood-prone, or landslide-prone areas, to keep emergency supplies ready, and to follow official weather updates.

Residents in vulnerable areas have been urged to identify safer locations in consultation with local authorities, remain vigilant, and prioritise safety over the coming days.