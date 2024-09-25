Jammu and Kashmir assembly election 2024 live updates: Phase 2 voting for 26 seats begins amid high security
Jammu and Kashmir assembly election 2024 live updates:: The second phase of voting on 26 seats in six districts for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections has begun on Wednesday, September 25, and will conclude at 6pm. Security has been tightened in key constituencies such as Rajouri, which along with Poonch and Reasi has witnessed a surge of terror attacks over the last few years....Read More
More than 2.5 million voters will decide the fate of 239 candidates, including 79 in the Pir Panjal region of Jammu during the second phase of elections. This is the first assembly election being held in Jammu and Kashmir in 10 years, after the abrogation of Article 370.
The first phase of voting was held on September 18 across 24 constituencies in seven districts, according to the Election Commission of India. The third phase will take place on October 1, after which counting of votes will be held on October 8.
The first phase of elections recorded a voter turnout of 61.13 per cent, which was held in 24 constituencies in seven districts.
One of the key candidates during the second phase of assembly elections is National Congress' Omar Abdullah, who is contesting from two seats - Ganderbal and Budgam.
Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party chief Ravinder Raina is contesting from Nowshera in Rajouri, a seat that he has held for a decade.
According to the election commission, 157 special polling stations have been established including 26 'pink polling stations' headed by women, 26 polling stations managed by specially abled persons, 26 polling stations held by youths, 31 border polling stations, 26 green polling stations and 22 unique polling stations.
On Monday, during a rally in Srinagar, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lost his confidence saying, “He used to boast about a 56-inch chest but he is not the same person anymore.”
The BJP dismissed his claims as "utterly baseless" and “laughable”.
The Congress and National Conference have formed an alliance, with the BJP and the PDP also playing a key role in the elections.
Jammu and Kashmir polls live updates: Special polling stations established for women, people with disabilities and more
Jammu and Kashmir polls live updates: The Election Commission has established several special polling booths operated by women, people with disabilities and others to enhance voter participation.
Jammu and Kashmir polls live updates: Phase 2 of voting begins across 26 seats
Jammu and Kashmir polls live updates: Phase 2 of voting in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections has begun across 26 seats in six districts today.
The voting will conclude on 6 pm, after 2.5 million voters make their choice among 239 candidates.
Jammu and Kashmir polls live updates: Security tightened ahead of polls in Rajouri, Reasi and Poonch
Jammu and Kashmir polls live updates: Security has been tightened ahead of polls in Rajouri, Reasi and Poonch due to surge in terror attacks witnessed in the region.
Reasi district witnessed a terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims on June 9, resulting in the death of nine persons.
Rajouri and Poonch districts have seen over a dozen major attacks by terrorists since October 2021 claiming the lives of over 35 security personnel and eight civilians.