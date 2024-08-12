Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at 2.94 °C, check weather forecast for August 12, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 13, 2024 9.38 °C Moderate rain August 14, 2024 10.81 °C Moderate rain August 15, 2024 11.14 °C Moderate rain August 16, 2024 3.53 °C Moderate rain August 17, 2024 2.75 °C Light rain August 18, 2024 7.16 °C Light rain August 19, 2024 7.62 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.77 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.64 °C Light rain Chennai 31.51 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.05 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 29.68 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 29.99 °C Light rain Delhi 34.21 °C Light rain

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on August 12, 2024, is 6.39 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 2.94 °C and 8.08 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 69% and the wind speed is 69 km/h. The sun rose at 05:43 AM and will set at 07:11 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.58 °C and 10.39 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.With temperatures ranging between 2.94 °C and 8.08 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 12, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.