Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -20.36 °C, check weather forecast for December 11, 2024





Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 12, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -26.5 °C and -15.76 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 88%.



With temperatures ranging between -20.36 °C and -14.6 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 12, 2024 -16.03 Light snow December 13, 2024 -16.42 Light snow December 14, 2024 -15.77 Sky is clear December 15, 2024 -10.18 Few clouds December 16, 2024 -8.94 Overcast clouds December 17, 2024 -11.88 Few clouds December 18, 2024 -14.00 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.97 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 22.64 °C Broken clouds Chennai 27.63 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 24.17 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.71 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 21.1 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 16.04 °C Sky is clear

