Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -24.52 °C, check weather forecast for December 19, 2024





Tomorrow, on Friday, December 20, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -25.65 °C and -14.31 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.



With temperatures ranging between -24.52 °C and -13.07 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 20, 2024 -15.43 Broken clouds December 21, 2024 -14.71 Sky is clear December 22, 2024 -15.01 Sky is clear December 23, 2024 -13.23 Overcast clouds December 24, 2024 -16.50 Light snow December 25, 2024 -18.38 Light snow December 26, 2024 -17.74 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 23.99 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 21.46 °C Broken clouds Chennai 25.97 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.6 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.97 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 23.13 °C Sky is clear Delhi 16.72 °C Sky is clear

