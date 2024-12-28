Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -17.77 °C, check weather forecast for December 28, 2024





Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 29, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -27.07 °C and -14.01 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 67%.



With temperatures ranging between -17.77 °C and -13.09 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 29, 2024 -14.48 Snow December 30, 2024 -15.45 Light snow December 31, 2024 -11.09 Broken clouds January 1, 2025 -13.92 Broken clouds January 2, 2025 -12.05 Light snow January 3, 2025 -11.69 Light snow January 4, 2025 -10.17 Light snow

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.34 °C Few clouds Kolkata 22.35 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.19 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.04 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 24.2 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 22.9 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.87 °C Light rain

