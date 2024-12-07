Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -23.06 °C, check weather forecast for December 7, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 8, 2024 -18.98 °C Light snow December 9, 2024 -19.47 °C Light snow December 10, 2024 -15.97 °C Light snow December 11, 2024 -15.96 °C Light snow December 12, 2024 -16.16 °C Light snow December 13, 2024 -17.79 °C Light snow December 14, 2024 -12.03 °C Light snow

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.35 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 23.62 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.1 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.0 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.4 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 24.64 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 21.54 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on December 7, 2024, is -16.09 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -23.06 °C and -15.01 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 07:12 AM and will set at 05:15 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 8, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -25.74 °C and -18.43 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 87%.With temperatures ranging between -23.06 °C and -15.01 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 7, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

