Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -25.57 °C, check weather forecast for January 21, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on January 21, 2025, is -15.25 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -25.57 °C and -13.35 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 80% and the wind speed is 80 km/h. The sun rose at 07:23 AM and will set at 05:43 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on January 21, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -29.67 °C and -14.63 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.

With temperatures ranging between -25.57 °C and -13.35 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 22, 2025 -15.25 Light snow January 23, 2025 -15.89 Light snow January 24, 2025 -16.79 Light snow January 25, 2025 -16.27 Broken clouds January 26, 2025 -17.50 Sky is clear January 27, 2025 -11.48 Sky is clear January 28, 2025 -10.98 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 21, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.26 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.06 °C Sky is clear Chennai 25.3 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 26.07 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 25.05 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 25.19 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.55 °C Sky is clear



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.