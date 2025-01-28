Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -23.92 °C, check weather forecast for January 28, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on January 28, 2025, is -9.67 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -23.92 °C and -9.53 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 43% and the wind speed is 43 km/h. The sun rose at 07:19 AM and will set at 05:49 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on January 28, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -18.33 °C and -13.89 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 79%.

With temperatures ranging between -23.92 °C and -9.53 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 29, 2025 -9.67 Light snow January 30, 2025 -14.98 Snow January 31, 2025 -15.58 Snow February 1, 2025 -16.76 Light snow February 2, 2025 -16.36 Light snow February 3, 2025 -13.95 Light snow February 4, 2025 -12.82 Few clouds



Weather in other cities on January 28, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.39 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 20.25 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.75 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.75 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 28.3 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 28.28 °C Broken clouds Delhi 18.01 °C Sky is clear



This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.