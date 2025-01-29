Menu Explore
Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -18.41 °C, check weather forecast for January 29, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 29, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on January 29, 2025 here.

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on January 29, 2025, is -15.45 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -18.41 °C and -14.41 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 94% and the wind speed is 94 km/h. The sun rose at 07:19 AM and will set at 05:50 PM.

Jammu and Kashmir weather update on January 29, 2025
Jammu and Kashmir weather update on January 29, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 30, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -24.25 °C and -14.94 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 84%.

With temperatures ranging between -18.41 °C and -14.41 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 30, 2025-15.45Snow
January 31, 2025-15.48Snow
February 1, 2025-17.27Light snow
February 2, 2025-16.37Light snow
February 3, 2025-14.72Light snow
February 4, 2025-11.10Sky is clear
February 5, 2025-13.10Snow


Weather in other cities on January 29, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.64 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata23.35 °C Few clouds
Chennai25.84 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru23.53 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad27.63 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad28.51 °C Sky is clear
Delhi20.83 °C Few clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

