Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -18.41 °C, check weather forecast for January 29, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on January 29, 2025, is -15.45 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -18.41 °C and -14.41 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 94% and the wind speed is 94 km/h. The sun rose at 07:19 AM and will set at 05:50 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on January 29, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 30, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -24.25 °C and -14.94 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 84%.

With temperatures ranging between -18.41 °C and -14.41 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 30, 2025 -15.45 Snow January 31, 2025 -15.48 Snow February 1, 2025 -17.27 Light snow February 2, 2025 -16.37 Light snow February 3, 2025 -14.72 Light snow February 4, 2025 -11.10 Sky is clear February 5, 2025 -13.10 Snow



Weather in other cities on January 29, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.64 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 23.35 °C Few clouds Chennai 25.84 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.53 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.63 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 28.51 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.83 °C Few clouds



