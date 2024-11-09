Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -9.73 °C, check weather forecast for November 9, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 10, 2024 -4.98 °C Light snow November 11, 2024 -7.27 °C Light snow November 12, 2024 -7.27 °C Sky is clear November 13, 2024 -7.76 °C Light snow November 14, 2024 -9.15 °C Few clouds November 15, 2024 -8.11 °C Overcast clouds November 16, 2024 -8.95 °C Light snow

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.49 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.5 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.92 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.03 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 25.1 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 30.84 °C Sky is clear Delhi 29.46 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on November 9, 2024, is -4.1 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -9.73 °C and -2.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 06:47 AM and will set at 05:24 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, November 10, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -11.1 °C and -4.19 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.With temperatures ranging between -9.73 °C and -2.06 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 9, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

