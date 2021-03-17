Jan Shatabdi train runs in reverse for over 20 km in Uttarakhand as brakes fail

In a bizarre incident, the Purnagiri Jan Shatabdi express train ran backwards between Tanakpur-Pilibhit railway line on Wednesday evening for over 20 km, a railway official said.

The train which was on its way to Tanakpur in Uttarakhand from Delhi was finally stopped near Khatima in US Nagar district.

Rajendra Singh, public relation officer, North Eastern railway division Izzatnagar, Bareilly said, “A cow had been killed near home signal in Tanakpur by the Purnagiri Jan Shatabdi train while heading to Tanakpur in the evening on Wednesday. The train was stopped due to an accident but suddenly it started running towards Pilibhit due to slope and the pilots’ effort to stop the train went in vain.”

The train’s brakes failed due to leakage in the pressure pipe which left the pilots helpless to stop it and sparked panic among the passengers, said an official.

Railway crossings were shut to avoid any untoward incidents on the track. The train crossed Banbasa and Chakarpur railway stations before railway officials managed to stop it close to Goshikuaon village near Khatima of US Nagar district at about 5 pm.

Singh said, “The train was stopped by putting soil and aggregates on the track between Banbasa and Khatima. All passengers were safe and were sent to Tanakpur by roadways buses. Railway officials are repairing the fault and the train will be sent to Tanakpur.”

He said, “A committee of three senior officers has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the incident. Action will be taken against those responsible accordingly.”

The Purnagiri Jan Shatabdi train service between Tanakpur and Delhi was flagged off on February 26. It leaves from Tanakpur at 11.25 am for Delhi and another train arrives at Tanakpur railway station from Delhi at 4.15 pm daily.