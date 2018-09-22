Jaswant Singh’s son Manvendra Singh quits BJP ahead of Rajasthan election

BJP legislator in Rajasthan and former Union minister Jaswant Singh’s son Manvendra Singh on Saturday announced that he was quitting the BJP.

Addressing a “swabhiman” (self-respect) rally at Pachpadra in Barmer district, he said, “Kamal ka Phool, Badi Bhool (it was a big mistake to been associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party)”.

Though he did not specifically announce that he was quitting the BJP in his speech, Singh later told HT that he had quit the party. He was evasive on whether he was joining the Congress, saying he had not talked to the Congress leadership nor was he joining Congress on Sunday as was speculated.

However Congress sources said its national general secretary (organization) Ashok Gehlot and Rajasthan unit president Sachin Pilot have been in touch with Singh. They have also taken feedback from local Congress leaders whether Singh’s joining will help the party in Barmer. Congress sees Singh’s joining as beneficial as it will dent the BJP’s Rajput vote.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 19:42 IST