Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa moves HC against her aunt’s biopic makers

Deepa, daughter of Jayalalithaa’s brother, also alleged that the filmmakers could impose their views while filming her aunt’s biopic.

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 22:59 IST
M Manikandan
M Manikandan
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa wants the court to restrain the AIADMK leader’s biopic makers on ground that it may affect the privacy of her family.
A biopic and a web series on former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa appeared to be heading for a legal row, with Deepa Jayakumar, the late AIADMK leader’s niece moving the Madras High Court on Friday to restrain the producers.

Filmmakers AL Vijay and Telangana producer Vishnuvardhan Induri’s biopic features Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut reprising the AIADMK chief’s role.

Deepa, daughter of Jayalalithaa’s brother, also sought to restrain Gowtham Menon from making a web series on Jayalalithaa’s life history on grounds that it might affect her privacy and that of her family.

“If the biopic was made on Jayalalithaa, the makers could not avoid the petitioner’s part. In such a case, it may affect the privacy of the petitioner. Also, the petitioner is completely unaware of the screenplay, story, cast and dialogues which are to be used by the respondents to film their biopics and web series,” Deepa’s petition reads.

She further charged the respondents, Vijay, Induri and Menon with already finalising the cast and crew.

“Jayalalithaa is a great political icon. Before filming her personal and political life Jayalalithaa’s makers should have asked the petitioner’s opinion. However, the filmmakers have fixed the cast for playing Jayalalitha’s role. While Vijay fixed Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, Gowtham Menon has picked Ramya Krishnan for web series. The filmmakers move shows that they want to go only for their monetary benefits and not concerned about individuals’ privacy,” the petition further pointed out.

Deepa’s petition also alleged that the filmmakers could impose their views while filming her aunt’s biopic.

“While the makers use their versions in the story, it may depict Jayalalithaa and petitioner’s personal and political privacy,” the petition further contended. Therefore, she sought direction to restrain the biopic and web series on the late Dravidian leader.

The court has not set a date for hearing the plea.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 22:59 IST

