JD(U) Mahadalit leader commits suicide in Bihar’s Nalanda district

A 52-year-old Mahadalit leader, detained in connection with a case of a minor’s elopement, allegedly committed suicide inside a police station in Bihar’s Nalanda district late on Thursday evening.

Ganesh Ravidas, the block level president of the ruling JD(U) Mahadalit cell, hanged himself in the toilet of the Nagarnausha police station, Nalanda’s superintendent of police Nilesh Kumar said.

He was rushed to the primary health centre, where doctors declared him “brought dead”.

Ganesh’s death triggered massive outrage among the locals, who staged a protest outside the police station.

“How Ganesh Ravidas died is being investigated,” said a police officer.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into Ganesh’s custodial death and postmortem of the body will be done later, said the police officer adding that strong action will be taken against guilty officers.

Police said Ravidas was detained in a case of the elopement of a minor girl and was brought to the police station on Wednesday. One of the accused was arrested after his inputs during his interrogation.

They said a man called Naresh Sao lodged a complaint against 11 people alleging they kidnapped his daughter. Police then arrested the mother and father of main accused Dharmendra Ravidas, a relative of Ganesh, and sent them to judicial custody.

Dharmendra, however, is not an accused in the first information report (FIR) filed by Sao. Sao told the police he suspected that Ganesh played a key role in the elopement of his daughter.

Ganesh’s family members and neighbours alleged that he was beaten up by the police, following which he took the extreme step.

Following Ganesh’s death, the locals blocked the National Highway 30A near Nagarnausa police station, staged demonstration and demanding that the police personnel who “harassed” him be booked.

They also pelted stones at the police and shouted slogans against the administration.

