JD(U) national executive begins, Arunachal defections, Bihar results on agenda

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 23:31 IST

The two-day JD (U) national executive committee meeting began in Patna on Saturday evening with the party’s national office-bearers deliberating on the agenda.

The agenda will be placed before the national executive and endorsed by the party’s national council on Sunday. The JD (U) national executive comprises 225 members.

Party sources said that Saturday’s meeting broadly decided to discuss the party’s performance in Bihar polls, forthcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, the developments in Arunachal Pradesh where six of the party MLAs defected to the BJP.

Party sources said that Sunday’s meeting would be crucial as the party’s performance in Bihar assembly polls and Arunachal Pradesh developments are likely to overshadow other discussions.

Party leaders said that the political resolution that is to be placed on Sunday will approve the party’s plan to expand in other states as party’s national president Nitish Kumar is the most acceptable face in the country. The JD (U), at present has units in 28 states.

“It will also contest forthcoming elections in West Bengal and Assam,” said a party leader.

Though party national president Nitish Kumar on Friday had downplayed the issue, a sense of despondence has engulfed the party leaders. “It was unfortunate and not necessary. The party was friendly opposition in the state,” was how JD (U) national principal general secretary K C Tyagi reacted to a news agency.

The JD-U now has just one MLA in the 60-member Arunachal assembly. BJP and JD-U are allies in the coalition government in Bihar.

“We were in friendly opposition in Arunachal Pradesh. There was no danger to the state government by our MLAs. I think it was not necessary. Whatever happened is unfortunate,” Tyagi, who is also the party spokesperson, said.

JD (U) sources said that in the recent municipal corporation election at Itanagar, JD (U) won nine out of 20 seats and the BJP 10 seats whereas one seat went to NCP. “This must have made the BJP jittery as both the parties are not in alliance there,” said a party leader.

Party sources said that the national executive meeting becomes all the more important as this is the first time since 2005 that the JD (U) is playing second fiddle in the NDA government behind the BJP in Bihar. “So far, it has been the senior partner in 2005, 2010 and in 2017 when JD (U) and the BJP joined hands again,” said a party functionary.