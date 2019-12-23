Raghubar Das, who never lost an election in 24 yrs, trails in his stronghold

india

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 13:21 IST

Former Jharkhand minister Saryu Roy, who had been trailing behind Chief Minister Raghubar Das in the first three rounds, raced ahead in the fourth round to take a lead of 771 votes in the prestigious Jamshedpur-East seat on Monday.

There are still 12 more rounds of counting of votes to go.

Raghubar Das is the 5-time MLA from the hot seat - he has never lost an election from this seat since 1995 - which has stayed in the headlines after his former cabinet colleague Roy filed his nomination as an Independent candidate.

Roy was angry that he had been denied a ticket from his seat Jamshedpur-West in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district and decided to contest the election that would hurt BJP the most.

According to Roy, he had been associated with RSS since the age of eight years and joined politics RSS sent him to Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in 1974.

Roy has been noted for exposing Rs 950 crore fodder scam in which former Bihar CM and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is currently in jail. He has also been on the forefront of exposing over Rs 4,000 crore iron ore mining scam in which former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda had been to jail.

Roy has also spearheaded missions like Damodar and Subarnarekha Bachao campaigns to save and free the two major rivers of the state, known as lifelines of Jharkhand. He has also been running a campaign to stop illegal mining to save the biodiversity and ecosystem in Asia’s biggest Saal reserve forest Saranda.