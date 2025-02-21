Jharkhand man locks elderly mother at home to attend Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj with wife, kids: Report

In a disturbing incident from Jharkhand’s Ramgarh, a man allegedly locked his ailing 65-year-old mother inside their home while he travelled to Prayagraj for a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh with his wife and children, The Times of India reported. Devotees take a dip at Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025, in Prayagraj on Thursday. (ANI)

The woman, identified as Sanju Devi, was left confined in a Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) quarter in Subhash Nagar colony since Monday.

She managed to survive on flattened rice, or chura, while her son, Akhilesh Kumar, embarked on a religious pilgrimage to the Triveni Sangam with his wife, children, and in-laws.

How did the incident come to light?

The woman’s distress came to light when she cried out in hunger, prompting neighbours to intervene. The Times of India report added that she was rescued on Wednesday after her daughter, Chandni Devi, was alerted by concerned neighbours.

Ramgarh sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Parmeshwar Prasad confirmed that her son had locked her inside the Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) quarter.

Akhilesh Kumar, a CCL employee, claimed that he had arranged for his mother’s care, including food and water, but it was evident that these provisions were not being met.

Chandni Devi, who resides about five kilometres away in Kahubera, was informed by neighbours about her mother’s condition. The police swiftly responded, breaking the lock to rescue Sanju Devi.

Neighbours immediately provided her with food and medicine before she was admitted to the CCL hospital for further treatment.

Akhilesh Kumar, employed at CCL on compassionate grounds, worked as a shovel operator in the Argada area. The incident has sparked concern over his treatment of his elderly mother, despite his position in the workforce.

Maha Kumbh

As per Uttar Pradesh government data, over 58 crore people have taken a holy dip in the sacred Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati meet, since the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj began.

On Thursday, the UP government issued a statement citing a scientist to “debunk doubts” about the purity of Ganga water at the Maha Kumbh. The government claimed that the Ganga water in Prayagraj was as pure “as alkaline water.”

This statement follows a Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) report to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) indicating a high level of ‘fecal coliform’ bacteria in the river, despite crores taking a holy dip since January 13.

Adityanath dismissed the report, asserting that the Sangam water was “fit for bathing.”