Jind, Ramgarh by election results LIVE updates: Counting of votes begins

The results of the bypolls in Haryana’s Jind and Rajasthan’s Ramgarh assembly constituencies will be declared today. A high voter turnout was recorded in Jind and Ramgarh assembly constituencies on Monday.

Polling at 278 booths of Ramgarh assembly constituency passed peacefully on Monday, recording 79.14% turnout, according to information from Rajasthan election department. In the Jind assembly by-election, the turnout was recorded at over 70 per cent at 5 pm

In Jind, the election is considered as a referendum on the Manohar Lal Khattar government and also a semi-final ahead of the general election.

8:25 am IST Counting of votes for Jind assembly seat by-election begins.





8:24 am IST Counting of votes for Ramgarh assembly seat begins.




