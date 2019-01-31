 Jind, Ramgarh by election results LIVE updates: Counting of votes begins
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 31, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo
LIVE BLOG

Jind, Ramgarh by election results LIVE updates: Counting of votes begins

In Jind, the election is considered as a referendum on the Manohar Lal Khattar government and also a semi-final ahead of the general election.

By HT Correspondent | Jan 31, 2019 08:29 IST
highlights

The results of the bypolls in Haryana’s Jind and Rajasthan’s Ramgarh assembly constituencies will be declared today. A high voter turnout was recorded in Jind and Ramgarh assembly constituencies on Monday.

Polling at 278 booths of Ramgarh assembly constituency passed peacefully on Monday, recording 79.14% turnout, according to information from Rajasthan election department. In the Jind assembly by-election, the turnout was recorded at over 70 per cent at 5 pm

In Jind, the election is considered as a referendum on the Manohar Lal Khattar government and also a semi-final ahead of the general election.

Here are the live updates:

8:25 am IST

Counting of votes for Jind assembly seat by-election begins.

Counting of votes for Jind assembly seat by-election begins.

8:24 am IST

Counting of votes for Ramgarh assembly seat begins

Counting of votes for Ramgarh assembly seat begins.

8:23 am IST

Counting of votes for Jind assembly seat by-election to begin shortly amid tight security

Counting of votes for Jind assembly seat by-election to begin shortly amid tight security.