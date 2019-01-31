Bypolls in Haryana, Rajasthan: BJP leads in Jind, Congress ahead in Ramgarh

Counting of votes for the high-stake multi-cornered bypolls in Haryana’s Jind and Rajasthan’s Ramgarh assembly constituencies is underway in the respective states. Held only months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the by-elections are being keenly watched in anticipation that they would give some indication about the general elections likely to be held in April-May this year.

At the conclusion of Round 05 of counting of votes in Jind by-election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had secured 21,052 votes against 15,315 votes by the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). The Congress had secured 8,805 votes.

At the end of Round 04, the BJP had polled 15,481 votes against 13,443 secured by the JJP. The Congress was at the third place with 7,614 votes followed by the Loktantra Suraksha Party (LSP) and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

This indicates that the BJP has managed to come from behind as it was trailing the JJP at the end of Round 03. The JJP was then leading with 11,226 votes. The BJP had polled 9,350 votes and the Congress 5,813 votes at the end of Round 03.

At Ramnagar in Rajasthan, the Congress was leading with a margin of 9,724 votes at the end of the 19th round of counting. The Congress polled 78,413 votes followed by the BJP with 68,689 votes and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) with 23745 votes.

At the end of Round 13, the Congress was leading with a margin of 16221 votes over the BJP.

The elections to the Jind and Ramgarh constituencies saw 79.14% and around 76% polling respectively on Monday. (Follow live updates here)

Jind saw a multi-cornered contest with prestige at stake for the ruling BJP, the opposition INLD, the Congress and the fledgeling JJP, formed by Lok Sabha MP Dushyant Chautala after the split in the INLD.

Arch rivals BJP, Congress, INLD and the JJP are eyeing the results as a self-assessment exercise ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The by-poll was also considered as a referendum on the Manohar Lal Khattar government and also a semi-final ahead of the general election.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of INLD legislator Hari Chand Middha last August last year.

Among the 21 candidates in the fray, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is also the party’s sitting MLA from Kaithal, late Hari Chand Middha’s son and BJP candidate Krishan Middha and INLD’s Umed Singh Redhu were the prominent ones.

The result will also decide the fate of Digvijay Singh Chautala and Vinod Arshi, respective candidates of two newly-formed political outfits -- JJP and Loktantra Suraksha Party (LSP) of BJP rebel MP Raj Kumar Saini.

The Congress, BJP and Bahujan Samaj Party fielded new faces in Ramgarh, where polling in Rajasthan assembly election on December 7 was countermanded after the death of BSP candidate Lakshman Singh Chaudhary.

Experts said the constituency witnessed a triangular contest for the first time in 20 years.

Jagat Singh, son of former external affairs minister Natwar Singh, was the BSP candidate who faced Congress’ Saphia Khan and BJP’s Sukhwant Singh. Jagat Singh was the BJP MLA from Kaman in the 2013-2018 assembly, but the party denied him a ticket this time.

BJP candidate Sukhwant Singh is former pradhan or the head of block panchayat body.

Congress candidate Saphia Khan is the wife of former MLA Zubair Khan.

