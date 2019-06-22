Jio institute may come up in Navi Mumbai

The management of Reliance Foundation-backed Jio Institute has told an expert panel headed by former chief election commissioner N Gopalaswami that it may set up the proposed Institute of Eminence in Navi Mumbai and not in Karjat, near Mumbai, as had been originally planned, because of environmental obstacles.

The possible new location was mentioned in its response to a request by the committee to file a report on the progress it has made towards establishing the institute, including towards the acquisition of land for its campus. The panel asked the institute to fill up a specially designed form that would serve as a status report.

According to a person aware of the development, who requested anonymity, the Institute has written back to the panel that it was planning to set up the campus in Navi Mumbai and not Karjat, pending a decision by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on the suitability of the latter as a location.

Reliance Foundation had proposed setting up Jio Institute on an 800 acre campus in Karjat before coming up against environmental hurdles given that the site borders the Matheran Eco-Sensitive Zone.

Gopalaswami confirmed the development, adding that the committee will examine the matter in the coming days.

“What they have said is that part of the land which can be used in the Karjat area will be decided only after the NGT decides on it. Pending that, they allocated other land in Navi Mumbai. The earlier one in Karjat is not abandoned, it is still on the cards, but since there can be a delay in the decision given by the NGT and the time given (to set up the campus) is two-and-a-half years, they are starting this work in this new area,” Gopalaswami said.

“The conceptualization and planning of Jio Institute is progressing well. Jio Institute will start functioning by offering academic programs with state-of-the-art teaching, learning and research facilities as per the timelines prescribed by Empowered Expert Committee (EEC),” said a spokesperson of the Reliance Foundation.

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 07:09 IST