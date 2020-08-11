e-paper
JKAP’s Altaf Bukhari demands high-level probe into disappearance of 3 Rajouri labourers

Bukhari hoped that the government will assign the probe to a sitting judge who can lead the investigations while taking all the factors into consideration.

HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Syed Altaf Bukhari urged the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to order a high-level probe into the disappearance of 3 workers. (Waseem Andrabi/ Hindustan Times)
         

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Monday sought an impartial and time-bound investigation into the disappearance of three labourers from Rajouri district.

In a statement issued, Bukhari urged the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to order a high-level probe into the disappearance of Imtiaz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed and Abrar Ahmed whose whereabouts are unknown since July 17.

“The Lt Governor-led government in J&K is expected to order and pursue a serious, impartial and transparent investigation that leaves no stone unturned in finding out what happened to these three poor labourers who have lost contact with their families since July 17. The truth behind their missing must be unearthed as quickly as possible,” he remarked.

The JKAP president hoped that the government will assign the probe to a sitting judge who can lead the investigations while taking all the factors into consideration. Bukhari expressed solidarity with the families of the three missing labourers and assured them of all possible help in tracing their loved ones.

