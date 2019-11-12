e-paper
JMM central committee secretary Akeel Akhtar quits party

In his resignation letter, Akeel Akhtar did not cite any reason for quitting the party.

india Updated: Nov 12, 2019 20:21 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Pakur (Jharkhand)
JMM, Congress and the RJD had recently announced a pre-poll alliance.
JMM, Congress and the RJD had recently announced a pre-poll alliance. (Twitter/@JmmJharkhand)
         

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Central Committee secretary Akeel Akhtar has quit from the primary membership of the party.

In his resignation letter to JMM president, Shibu Soren on Monday, Akhtar, a former MLA said that “he was quitting from the party’s primary membership and also from the post of party’s central secretary.” A copy of the resignation letter was released to the media here on Tuesday.

In his resignation letter, Akhtar did not cite any reason for quitting the party.

A source close to Akhtar said that he is likely to join the AJSU party on Wednesday.

Akhtar had won from the Pakur seat in the 2009 Assembly elections but he lost the seat in 2014.

The JMM, the Congress and the RJD had recently announced a pre-poll alliance as per which the Pakur seat had gone to the Congress.

As per the agreement the Congress will contest 31 seats, the JMM 43 and the RJD will put up candidates in seven constituencies.

