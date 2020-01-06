e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 06, 2020
Home / India News / JNU VC Mamidala Jagadesh absent, ‘completely ineffective’, slams his predecessor Karan Singh

JNU VC Mamidala Jagadesh absent, ‘completely ineffective’, slams his predecessor Karan Singh

“As a former Chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, I have been shocked beyond belief at the violent and condemnable incidents that took place yesterday,” Singh said in a statement.

india Updated: Jan 06, 2020 19:05 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
A protestor is seen on the campus in front of the human chain made by JNUTA at the gate of JNU campus against the violence on students.
A protestor is seen on the campus in front of the human chain made by JNUTA at the gate of JNU campus against the violence on students. (Photo: Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
         

Former JNU Chancellor and senior Congress leader Karan Singh on Monday slammed the university’s Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar over the violence on campus, alleging that he had been “absent” at this crucial juncture and was “completely ineffective”.

Expressing shock at the events at the premier university, Singh urged the Home Ministry to get the whole matter impartially probed and apprehend the “masked miscreants who violently attacked university students, including women, and take necessary action against them regardless of their political affiliations”.

Masked people brandishing hockey sticks and iron rods unleashed mayhem, trawling through corridors and breaking into hostels, including those occupied by women at the university on Sunday.

The Delhi Police registered a case against unidentified people for rioting and damage to property. The case was transferred to its Crime Branch.

“As a former Chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, I have been shocked beyond belief at the violent and condemnable incidents that took place yesterday,” Singh said in a statement.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University is perhaps the finest university in India and that such events should take place here in the heart of the capital is tragic, the former Union minister said.

“I would urge the Home Ministry to get the whole matter thoroughly and impartially enquired into and apprehend the masked miscreants who violently attacked university students, including women students, and take necessary action against them regardless of their political affiliations,” Singh said.

It is the responsibility of the Delhi Police to ensure the security of the students and faculty of JNU, he said.

“The Vice Chancellor, regretfully, has been absent at this crucial juncture. He seems to be completely ineffective and surely needs to step out and deal with the crisis,” the senior Congress leader said.

tags
top news
‘No delay’: Delhi cops refute allegations of slow response to JNU violence
‘No delay’: Delhi cops refute allegations of slow response to JNU violence
‘Give us vote only if...’: Arvind Kejriwal’s new pitch for Delhi elections
‘Give us vote only if...’: Arvind Kejriwal’s new pitch for Delhi elections
On AAP’s Kejriwal vs ‘Who’ barb, BJP’s Prakash Javdekar responds
On AAP’s Kejriwal vs ‘Who’ barb, BJP’s Prakash Javdekar responds
‘Iron rod, hammers and organised attack’: JNUSU president recounts violence
‘Iron rod, hammers and organised attack’: JNUSU president recounts violence
IND vs SL: ‘Last inspection at 9:30 pm, most players left by 9’
IND vs SL: ‘Last inspection at 9:30 pm, most players left by 9’
Daimler recalls 744,000 US Mercedes-Benz vehicles for faulty sunroofs
Daimler recalls 744,000 US Mercedes-Benz vehicles for faulty sunroofs
Lehmann’s Twitter account hacked, anti-Iran messages posted on timeline
Lehmann’s Twitter account hacked, anti-Iran messages posted on timeline
JNU: Minister blames Congress, Left, AAP; Owaisi slams BJP-backed ‘cowards’
JNU: Minister blames Congress, Left, AAP; Owaisi slams BJP-backed ‘cowards’
trending topics
JNU violenceJNU AttackJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeAligarh Muslim UniversityGolden Globes 2020 LIVEKushal PunjabiSara Ali KhanRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news