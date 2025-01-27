Menu Explore
Jodhpur man kills business partner's kids, hangs bodies over ‘betrayal’ in bangle factory partnership

ByHT News Desk
Jan 27, 2025 07:23 AM IST

The accused, Shyam Singh Bhati, was “upset” over “betrayal” by the children's father, Pradeep Devasai, in their partnership in a bangle factory, police said.

A 70-year-old man in Rajasthan's Jodhpur allegedly picked up two children of his business partner from school, took them to his home, killed them and hanged their bodies, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Jodhpur's Boranada and the children's bodies were found on Sunday(Pixabay/Representative)
The incident took place in Jodhpur's Boranada and the children's bodies were found on Sunday(Pixabay/Representative)

The accused, Shyam Singh Bhati, did so after being “upset” over “betrayal” by the children's father, Pradeep Devasai, in their partnership in a bangle factory, police said. Shyam Singh Bhati and Pradeep Devasai knew each other for about 20 years, police added.

The incident took place in Jodhpur's Boranada and the children's bodies were found on Sunday, two day after they were reported missing by their family, news agency PTI quoted police.

Police said they have found a note at the scene, in which the accused has purportedly admitted to killing the children due to the "betrayal" and also mentioned his intent to commit suicide.

Tamanna alias Tannu (12) and Shivpal (8) had left home on Friday, January 24, for their school but never returned, prompting their family to file a report at the Boranada police station the next day.

Also Read | Gurugram: Enraged over constant criticism over quality of work, man stabs colleague to death

DCP (West) Rajarshi Raj Verma said the accused, Shyam Singh Bhati, had started a bangle factory in partnership with Pradeep Devasai nine months ago. However, Devasai left the partnership for some reasons.

"This led to Bhati harbouring resentment against Devasai's family and wanting to teach him a lesson. Seizing an opportunity, Bhati murdered Devasai's two children. Their bodies were found in his (Bhati's) rented house near his factory," PTI quoted DCP Verma.

The DCP said on Sunday that Bhati is absconding and a search has been initiated to nab him.

Accused hanged bodies of kids

Police said the two children studied at a school in Pal, from where Bhati picked them up two days ago under the pretense of dropping them home. Bhati took them to his house near the bangle factory which is located in the vicinity of the Jain Temple in Boranada.

Bhati killed them there and hanged their bodies, police said.

According to preliminary investigation, Bhati had invested money in the bangle factory, while Devasai worked there as a craftsman. Devasai ending the partnership resulted in financial losses to Bhati, police said.

Verma said that in the note found at the scene, Bhati has written his partner had "betrayed" him, which is why he also wanted to take his own life.

Pradeep Devasai's family originally hails from Uttar Pradesh, while Bhati belongs to Rajasthan's Phalodi.

