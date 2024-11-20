Journalist, also a part-time Rapido driver, killed by speeding BMW in Chennai, thrown 100 metres on impact: Report

A video journalist was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Chennai’s Maduravoyal-Tambaram elevated bypass on Tuesday night. Chennai hit-and-run claims life of video journalist, police hunt driver. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Pradeep Kumar, who worked for a Telugu news channel and also operated as a part-time Rapido driver, was riding his bike when a speeding BMW car collided with him. The impact threw him off 100 metres, with his body later discovered below the highway, India Today reported.

HT cannot independently verify this information.



The driver of the BMW fled the scene, abandoning the car near the accident spot. Passersby noticed the damaged vehicle and alerted authorities. Police recovered the wrecked motorcycle nearby, the report added.

Investigators believe the severe impact caused Kumar’s death. Police are searching for the driver, and further inquiries are underway.

25-year-old killed in Chandigarh hit-and-run

In another such hit-and-run road accident, a 25-year-old man lost his life in a hit-and-run incident on Chandigarh's Dhanas road on Friday evening. The accident involved an unidentified vehicle that fled the scene.

A case has been registered under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and police have initiated an investigation to trace the driver.

Hardeep, a resident of Sector 38’s Sahpur Colony, left home around 6pm on Friday but did not return. After an overnight search, his uncle Bhushan learned the next morning about an accident involving an unknown vehicle near the Dhanas Milk Colony light point.

Hardeep was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, but was declared brought dead due to severe injuries. Police search to locate the vehicle and its driver is underway.