Congress' Naveen Yadav wins Jubilee Hills bypoll against BRS Maganti Gopinath by 24,729 votes

Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav on Friday won the Jubilee Hills bypoll in Telengana with a margin of 24,729 votes against Bharat Rashtra Samithi contestant Maganti Sunitha Gopinath. Congress' Naveen Yadav.V won Jubilee Hills bypoll in Telengana with a thumping marging of 24,729 votes at the end of the tenth round of counting of votes.(HT file photo)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) declared the results after ten rounds of counting. The Jubilee Hills seat is located in the state capital city of Hyderabad and witnessed a direct contest between the Congress and the BRS.

The Congress candidate received a total of 98,988 votes against Maganti Sunitha Gopinath, who got 74,259 votes. BJP's Deepak Reddy Lankala, who received 17,061 votes, came third on the seat.

At the counting centre at the Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy Stadium, Congress candidate Vallala Naveen Yadav was leading by a margin of over 19,600 votes over his nearest rival, BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha, at the end of the seventh round of counting, HT reported earlier.

Sunitha is the wife of late Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Maganti Gopinath, whose sudden death in June necessitated the by-election. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Lankala Deepak Reddy, who has secured just around 8,300 votes after the seventh round, is likely to lose his deposit.

The Jubilee Hills constituency recorded a low turnout during the polling held on November 11, with only 48.42% of the total 4.01 lakh voters exercising their franchise.

The counting for bypolls began at 8 am, alongside the Bihar Assembly elections.

The constituencies where bypolls were conducted include Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam and Nagrota, Mizoram’s Dampa, Rajasthan’s Anta, Jharkhand’s Ghatshila, Telangana’s Jubilee Hills, Odisha’s Nuapada, and Punjab’s Tarn Taran.

In Rajasthan, Pramod Jain Bhaya of Congress won as the counting for the Anta Assembly bypoll in Rajasthan concluded on Friday afternoon.

The BJP had fielded Morpal Suman, while the Congress had fielded former minister Pramod Jain Bhaya. Independent candidate Naresh Meena had made it a triangular contest.