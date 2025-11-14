Search
Congress set to win Jubilee Hills bypoll in Hyderabad, takes big lead over BRS

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Published on: Nov 14, 2025 12:29 pm IST

According to the latest reports from counting centre at Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy Stadium, Congress candidate Vallala Naveen Yadav is leading by margin of over 19,600 votes over BRS candidate

Hyderabad: The Congress is heading for a victory in the by-election in the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency in Telangana’s Hyderabad and is all set to wrest the seat from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

According to the latest reports from the counting centre at the Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy Stadium, Congress candidate Vallala Naveen Yadav is leading by a margin of over 19,600 votes over his nearest rival, BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha, at the end of the seventh round of counting.

With three more rounds left, celebrations have already begun at Gandhi Bhavan, the state headquarters of the Congress in Hyderabad.

Sunitha is the wife of late Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Maganti Gopinath, whose sudden death in June necessitated the by-election. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Lankala Deepak Reddy, who has secured just around 8,300 votes after the seventh round, is likely to lose his deposit.

The Jubilee Hills constituency recorded a low turnout during the polling held on November 11, with only 48.42% of the total 4.01 lakh voters exercising their franchise.

