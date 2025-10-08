‘Just 20 minutes of rain’: Gurugram commuters traffic collapses after heavy rainfall

A long and heavy spell of rain over Delhi and its adjoining cities of Haryana's Gurugram as well as Uttar Pradesh's Noida and Ghaziabad choked roads as severe waterlogging at several places led to massive traffic snarls during the peak hours on Tuesday evening. Vehicles stuck in heavy traffic following rain in Delhi-NCR, in Gurugram on Tuesday. (ANI Grab )

While several busy roads of Delhi reported long traffic jams, Gurugram – the 'Millennium City of India' – was back bearing the brunt of bumper-to-bumper traffic for hours – a recurring issue after almost every heavy rain spell in the city.

Social media was flooded with angry and frustrated posts from commuters and residents, many of whom shared videos and photos of submerged roads, stalled vehicles, and the snail-paced traffic.

Traffic moved slow at several busy roads in Delhi-NCR including IFFCO Chowk, Airport-Dhaula Kuan road, NH8, near Sadar Metro station on Dwarka Road, Patparganj, Connaught Place to Dhaula etc.

“The irony of glitzy shiny millenium city #Gurgaon #Gurugram the #gurgaonrain #GurgaonRains have thrown traffic out of gear on NH8 . Massive traffic jam as it development crawls,” a user wrote on X, reacting to Gurugram traffic.

“A Small Rain and you are stuck in Gurgram. Rain and Traffic are best friends of Gurgaon,” another user wrote.

One user cited high rents and expensive real estate to slam the government for not seeing the suffering of people. “This is Gurgaon after just 20 minutes of rain roads full of potholes and waterlogging everywhere. What exactly is the government doing, can’t they see people suffering? High rents, expensive real estate and this is what we’re paying for, Cyber City huh?” the user wrote.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted cloudy skies for Wednesday and placed Delhi under the green zone, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected around 31 degree celsius and 20 degree celsius, respectively.

On Tuesday, Delhi, Gurugram and other NCR cities were under yellow and orange weather alerts.

The rain has brought down temperatures sharply in Delhi-NCR, with the national capital recording coolest October day on Monday. According to the IMD, the city’s maximum temperature settled at 26.5 degrees Celsius on Monday, eight degrees below normal for this time of the year - the lowest October maximum since 26.2 degreec Celsius was recorded on October 17, 2023.