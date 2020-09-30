e-paper
Home / India News / 'Justice done': Leaders hail special CBI court verdict in Babri demolition case

‘Justice done’: Leaders hail special CBI court verdict in Babri demolition case

Delivering the verdict, judge SK Yadav said that the demolition of the mosque was not pre-planned, but a spontaneous act. He also said that “there is no conclusive proof against the accused.”

india Updated: Sep 30, 2020 13:54 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BJP MP Ram Vilas Vedanti .
BJP MP Ram Vilas Vedanti .(HT photo)
         

The verdict given by the special CBI court in the Babri demolition case has been hailed by many political leaders and Union ministers. Defence minister Rajnath Singh took the lead in congratulating the 32 people who have been acquitted by the court.

“ I welcome the decision of the special court of Lucknow not to join any conspiracy of 32 people including Shri LK Advani, Shri Kalyan Singh, Dr Murali Manohar Joshi, Umaji in the Babri Masjid demolition case. The verdict has proved that justice prevailed even if it is late,” Singh wrote on Twitter.

The case related to the razing of the disputed structure in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.

“I wholeheartedly welcome the judgement by the Special Court in Babri Masjid demolition case. The judgement vindicates my personal and BJP’s belief and commitment toward the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, said LK  Advani after being acquitted by special CBI court.

BJP’s Murli Manohar Joshi, also one of the accused, said, “It’s a historic decision by the court. This proves that no conspiracy was hatched for December 6 incident in Ayodhya. Our program and rallies were not part of any conspiracy. We are happy, everyone should now be excited about Ram Mandir’s construction.”

“False narratives and conspiracy theories are finally laid to rest by the Hon’bl CBI Court in historic Babri Masjid Demolition Verdict,” minister of Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri said. He also congratulated LK Advani and other leaders who were acquitted by the court.

BJP’s Lok Sabha MP and one of the accused in the Babri demolition case, Ram Vilas Vedanti, emerged from court flashing a victory sign. “It’s good. Justice done. The court agreed that we did no wrong,” he said after the verdict.

Welcoming the verdict, Uttar Pradesh chief minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath said, “Satyamev Jayate- truth has won”

In a press statement CM said, “the then Congress government acted with political bias, indulged in vote bank politics defamed the BJP leaders, saints, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders and various social organizations by lodging false cases. The people involved in the conspiracy should apologize to the people of the country.”

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said both the party as well as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray welcome the verdict.

“We should not forget the incident as grand Ram Mandir is now being built. If the Babri structure had not come down, we would not have seen the construction of the Ram temple,” said Raut.

