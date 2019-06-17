Kamal Nath meets Amit Shah to discuss issues of state

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath held a closed-door meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday evening — the first between a Congress CM and Shah after he assumed charge in North Block — according to officials familiar with the matter.

The meeting, which lasted for about an hour, comes at a time when central agencies are investigating some of Nath’s aides: his officer on special duty Praveen Kakkar, and his long-time associate RK Miglani in one case; and his nephew Ratul Puri in another.

The agenda of the meeting was not immediately known, but an official close to Nath claimed it was to discuss issues related to Madhya Pradesh.

The CM also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month. Soon after that meeting, Madhya Pradesh expedited two key central government schemes in the state: the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna, and implementation of 10% reservation in government jobs and admissions in educational institutions for people from economically weaker sections.

In a letter earlier this month, Nath sought financial support from the Centre for a dedicated set-up to tackle crimes against women and children that would include investigating officers, legal advisors, prosecutors, and DNA laboratories.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 22:26 IST