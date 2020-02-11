Kanhaiya Kumar’s convoy attacked once again in Bihar’s Gaya

india

CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar’s convoy was attacked once again by motorbike borne men in Gaya on Tuesday when he was travelling from Nawada district to address a rally against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, NPR and NRC.

The CAA supporters also pelted stones in which a vehicle of an MLA was damaged. Gaya SSP Rajiv Kumar Mishra said that the miscreants had been identified and would be nabbed soon.

According to the police, the incident took place near the Maoist infested Banke Bazar police station area when Kanhaiya was on his way to Imamganj.

The police said that additional forces like one battalion of BMPs had been deputed at venues like Gandhi Maidan (Imamganj) and Beda (Sherghati) while an SHO rank police official with armed forces escorted him. Earlier too his convoy was attacked at Supaul, Saran, Madhepura, Katihar and Jamui districts.

Former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi alleged that RSS supporters were behind the attack on Kanhaiya at Vishrampur village. Manjhi, who was present at Imamganj said that some people emerged from the crowd and threw eggs and lubricants (commonly known as ‘mobil’) targeting the vehicle in which the Kanhaiya was travelling.

In Nawada, some people, who had gathered to protest against the Left leader, are believed to be behind the attack. Slogans like “Kanhaiya Go Back” could also be heard.

Later, while addressing a rally, the former JNUSU president slammed PM Narendra Modi’s government for pursuing politics of religion by bringing in an “ill-conceived” law like the CAA. During his one-month-long tour, he is scheduled to visit almost all major cities and towns of Bihar. He will also conduct around 50 public meetings.