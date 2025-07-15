Search
Kanwar Yatra: Traffic to be restricted in Delhi's Kalindi Kunj, Noida till July 23

PTI |
Published on: Jul 15, 2025 08:28 pm IST

To avoid delays, commuters have been advised to use the DND Flyway or the Ashram route instead of Kalindi Kunj from Noida to Delhi.

The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday said traffic will be restricted in Kalindi Kunj and adjoining areas till July 23 to ensure smooth movement of kanwariyas and public safety.

Ambulances, fire brigades, and police cars will be allowed on the restricted stretches, said police.(File/PTI)

According to an advisory, a large number of kanwariyas are expected to march towards Faridabad, Gurugram, and Rajasthan via Noida, Kalindi Kunj, and Agra Canal Road in the coming days.

The half carriageway of Agra Canal Road (Kalindi Kunj to Badarpur side) will remain closed, and the half carriageway of Kalindi Kunj to Noida Road will also be shut to regular traffic. Heavy congestion is expected throughout the yatra on these stretches, traffic police said.

To avoid delays, commuters have been advised to use the DND Flyway or the Ashram route instead of Kalindi Kunj from Noida to Delhi and Mathura Road via Badarpur to Ashram and DND.

Ambulances, fire brigades, and police cars will be allowed on the restricted stretches, it said, but advised them to avoid, unless on urgent duty.

News / India News / Kanwar Yatra: Traffic to be restricted in Delhi's Kalindi Kunj, Noida till July 23
