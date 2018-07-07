Kargil war hero’s father continues to give financial aid to Kashmir girl

The father of a Kargil war hero has taken it upon himself to financially support a girl from Kashmir in order to fulfil his son’s last wish.

Captain Vijyant Thapar, who was awarded the Vir Chakra posthumously for gallantry during the 1999 war, had grown to be fond of a local girl, Ruksana. She was six-years-old at the time and lived near the army unit where he was posted. The Captain had decided to provide monetary support to the girl after her father was killed by terrorists.

In his last letter to his father Colonel VN Thapar (retd), Vijyant had asked his parents to support her financially if anything was to happen to him.

“She is in Class 12 now and hopes to pursue arts in college. I feel a sort of connection with her as Vijyant was fond of her. It was my son’s last wish that we support Ruksana and we are just honouring it,” said Colonel Thapar, who recently returned after meeting the girl.

Colonel Thapar continues to provide monetary assistance to Ruksana even 19 years after Vijyant died fighting for the country. “Ruksana and her uncle have visited us in Noida. We hope she completes her education and gets settled in life,” he said.

Vijyant brought the first victory to his unit (2 Rajputana Rifles) by capturing Barbad Bunker on Tololing Top during the Kargil war. The 22-year-old was killed while attacking a bunker during an assault on Knoll. He was shot in the head as he charged at an enemy bunker on June 29, 1999. Knoll was won a few hours later.